Philadelphia Eagles Cut Veteran NFL Defensive Back

On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles made a tough choice regarding two of the players on its roster.

The team announced it released corner Trevor Williams and center Keegan Render. The move comes as the Eagles, and other teams around the league, make final roster decisions before heading to training camp.

Last week, the NFL announced teams would officially be able to report to camp in the coming week. The league also announced fans will not be able to attend the events like normal.

It’s a tough break for Williams, who has floated around NFL rosters since going undrafted in 2016. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles in January.

Williams had an interesting route to the NFL. During his high school days, he was a standout wide receiver who eventually committed to play at Penn State.

However, not long after his college career started, he switched to the other side of the ball. The move paid off and Williams became a starting corner for the Nittany Lions.

He racked up several awards, including Honorable Mention Big Ten honors during his senior season. Despite a strong college career, he went undrafted in 2016.

He eventually signed with the then-San Diego Chargers where he played for three seasons. After an injury, the Chargers waived Williams before he landed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Now he’s on the open market once again.