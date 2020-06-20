Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ‘Sucker-Punched’ While With Family At Restaurant In South Dakota

Most football players only have to worry about being hit on the football field. But Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered an unfortunate off-field hit on Saturday.

Goedert joined his family for a nice restaurant outing in South Dakota on Saturday afternoon. In the midst of enjoying his evening, the Eagles TE was allegedly “sucker-punched,” according to a report by Mike Kaye of NJ.com. The punch was reportedly unprovoked.

Goedert was subsequently taken to a hospital as a precaution. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any injuries from the punch and is in good shape.

The South Dakota State alum played a major role for the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense this past season. It’s fortunate he didn’t suffer any serious injuries from this bizarre incident.

Per source, #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was with family at a restaurant last night and was sucker punched unprovoked. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is fine. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 20, 2020

Goedert has had a productive start to his NFL career. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end has caught 91 passes for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 career games. He had his best season yet in 2019, hauling in 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson has paired Goedert with star TE Zach Ertz, making up one of the best TE duos in the league. The South Dakota State alum figures to play another large role for the Eagles in 2020.

It’s obviously unfortunate Goedert had his Saturday evening ruined by a random sucker punch. But it is certainly positive he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

