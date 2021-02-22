Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On WR Alshon Jeffery

The Philadelphia Eagles will be making over their roster this offseason, and it appears veteran wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be shown the door.

On the same day that Philly officially released DeSean Jackson, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported they plan to do the same to Jeffery when the new league year begins next month.

This news isn’t all that surprising. Jeffery, who turned 31 last week, was plagued by injuries the last two seasons and in 2020 in particular. He appeared in only seven games this past season, catching six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

In total, Jeffery played four years with the Eagles, catching 171 passes for 2,237 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best campaign was his first one (2017), when he started all 16 games and posted a 57-789-9 receiving line.

The #Eagles will also be releasing Alshon Jeffery when the league year begins, which has been obvious for quite a while. A much younger group for 2021. https://t.co/dxlCwsRBK8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

Jeffery was also huge in the playoffs that year, helping the Eagles capture their first Super Bowl title. In three games, the former second-round pick hauled in 12 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Like we said, this is an offseason of change in Philadelphia. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz, released Jackson and Jeffery and could also deal tight end Zach Ertz.

The roster that new head coach Nick Sirianni has to start the 2021 season will look vastly different compared to previous years.