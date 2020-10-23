Adam Schefter Gives Latest On Eagles’ DeSean Jackson Injury

DeSean Jackson’s injury-plagued 2020 season continued last night. In this instance, it was some bad luck, as the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver took a pretty questionable late hit on a punt return.

The veteran receiver fell trying to avoid one tackler after a short return. New York Giants defensive back Madre Harper came in late and delivered a second hit on the already-downed Jackson, who got his cleat caught in the turf. A third Giant dove on him, trying to recover the football, though there was no fumble.

Jackson was injured on the play, and had to be helped off the field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team fears that he has a high ankle sprain. He’s set to have an MRI to confirm later today.

He left the stadium last night in a walking boot. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he could miss several weeks, a big blow to the Eagles’ receiving corps, which have been ravaged by injuries to Jackson and others all season.

Eagles believe WR DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain last night but he is undergoing an MRI today to see if he might need surgery, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

He left the game with three receptions for 34 yards, and a 12 yard rush in the Eagles’ 22-21 win. Here’s video of the hit that knocked Jackson out of last night’s game:

Hate to see DeSean Jackson like this. He used to be Superman. pic.twitter.com/vF1F7zljr5 — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 23, 2020

The only Eagles receivers to play all seven games for the team this year are Greg Ward, John Hightower, and tight end Richard Rodgers. Alshon Jeffery still hasn’t played this year, as he recovers from last year’s LisFranc injury. He, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, DeSean Jackson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and Jalen Reagor have missed a total of 21 games between them. The emergence of former practice squad player Travis Fulgham has been a nice story, but Philly could certainly use some help for Carson Wentz.

The good news for the Philadelphia Eagles is that at 2-4-1, they are somehow in first place of the dreadful NFC East.