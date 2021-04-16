The Philadelphia Eagles have had an extremely tumultuous offseason, which already includes one big first-round NFL Draft trade. Howie Roseman may not be done yet.

Right after trading the No. 3 pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a huge haul, the Miami Dolphins swapped back into the top 10. They sent the No. 12 pick, previously owned by the Niners, to the Philadelphia Eagles to get up to No. 6.

Philly picked up the No. 123 pick in this year’s draft, as well as a 2022 first-rounder from the Dolphins in the deal. Right now, Philadelphia owns the most 2021 NFL Draft picks, with a pair of third rounders, three sixth-rounders, and two seventh rounders. It makes sense that they may want to consolidate those 11 picks a bit, and according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, a trade back up into the Top 10 is not out of the question.

“As for the trade market, the Eagles are exploring a move into the top 10 despite having just dropped from No. 6 to No. 12,” he reports. “Having acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins, the Eagles could move up and still net more assets.”

2021 NFL Draft Intel: Deep dive with GMs, exec, scouts and agents for insight into: * really, Mac Jones to 49ers at 3?

* Battle for Kyle Pitts

* 1st round hot spots

* Sleepers

Yes, I also asked about Washington.

The Dolphins made for a bit of an interesting trade partner, because both teams could be targeting the same few elite pass catchers. Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith could all go in the top 12, and tight end Kyle Pitts may be taken before all of them.

If the Eagles have a big preference between the two Alabama receivers, Waddle and Smith, it could make sense for them to jump up a few spots. The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers could be trade down candidates at Nos. 7 and 8. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants (Nos. 10 and 11, right ahead of Philadelphia) seem less likely to do a deal with their NFC East rival.

Throw in the Carson Wentz deal, the somewhat surprising coaching change, and the uncertainty around the quarterback position with Jalen Hurts penciled in as the starter, and this certainly hasn’t been a boring offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.

