Philadelphia Eagles Get Positive Injury News On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles had little difficulty beating the New York Jets yesterday, but they suffered some scary-looking injuries in the process. Perhaps the biggest of which was to star center Jason Kelce.

In the fourth quarter, Kelce had to be helped off the field with an apparent injury. He could finish the game.

Fortunately, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offered fans a sigh of relief today. Speaking to the media, Sirianni said that the team got “good, positive news” on Kelce. While he wasn’t willing to put a firm timetable on when Kelce might be back, he said the team is hopeful it’ll be after their Week 14 bye.

“Obviously, everybody holds their breath when something like that happens to Jason,” Sirianni said, via NBCPhiladelphia.com. “We got good, positive news back today on him today. I’m not going to put a timetable on anybody as you guys know, but we’re hopeful after the bye he’ll be ready to go.”

Jason Kelce is a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time First-Team All-Pro. He is the leader of the offensive line and an irreplaceable part of their offense.

Keeping Kelce happy is essential to keeping the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoff hunt.

With their win over the Jets on Sunday, the Eagles are now 6-7 on the season. It’s not the best possible record, but they’re within two games of the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown.

And after the bye, all four of Philly’s remaining games will be against NFC East opponents – including the Cowboys in Week 18.