The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Philadelphia Eagles GM Explains Awkward Draft Moment

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 13: Howard Roseman, executive vice president and general manager for the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the Eagles and New Orleans Saints game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles drew attention during the 2021 NFL Draft on two separate occasions.

One was their trade up in the first round for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, which enabled the Eagles to poach Smith from the rival New York Giants. The second moment was far less auspicious though.

It occurred when the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman took Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams in the third round on Friday night. The ABC cameras caught Roseman fist-bumping everyone in the war room to celebrate the pick.

Senior director of player personnel Tom Donahoe didn’t appear too happy about it though, as you can see in the video below.

After the moment went viral, Roseman explained what happened with Donohoe, who was frustrated that the team did not do what he had hoped with that selection.

“These guys spend all year scouting these guys and you get favorites, guys you feel strongly about. We all do,” Roseman said, via NJ.com. “That’s the fun part of being in the draft room, the emotions of it.”

On the radio this morning, Roseman provided more insight into the politics of what went down. Turns out, Donahoe, as well as others in the room, wanted Philly to take NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill rather than trading down for another sixth-round pick and ultimately picking Williams.

Exchanges like these are probably quite common during the NFL Draft. They just don’t always happen to be caught by television cameras.

As the GM though, Roseman has the final say in all matters, as this entire situation proved.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.