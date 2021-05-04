Philadelphia Eagles GM Explains Awkward Draft Moment

The Philadelphia Eagles drew attention during the 2021 NFL Draft on two separate occasions.

One was their trade up in the first round for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, which enabled the Eagles to poach Smith from the rival New York Giants. The second moment was far less auspicious though.

It occurred when the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman took Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams in the third round on Friday night. The ABC cameras caught Roseman fist-bumping everyone in the war room to celebrate the pick.

Senior director of player personnel Tom Donahoe didn’t appear too happy about it though, as you can see in the video below.

Somebody (last guy) in the #Eagles draft room doesn’t seem to agree with Howie Roseman’s pick of Milton Williams at all. 😬 pic.twitter.com/J2ygTHnvLl — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 1, 2021

After the moment went viral, Roseman explained what happened with Donohoe, who was frustrated that the team did not do what he had hoped with that selection.

“These guys spend all year scouting these guys and you get favorites, guys you feel strongly about. We all do,” Roseman said, via NJ.com. “That’s the fun part of being in the draft room, the emotions of it.”

On the radio this morning, Roseman provided more insight into the politics of what went down. Turns out, Donahoe, as well as others in the room, wanted Philly to take NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill rather than trading down for another sixth-round pick and ultimately picking Williams.

Howie Roseman said on WIP this morning Tom Donahoe wanted NC State DT Alim McNeill when #Eagles traded back for Milton Williams. Can confirm from 2 independent sources that was the case. But he wasn’t only one who wanted McNeill. Donahoe also thought another 6th was needless. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 4, 2021

Exchanges like these are probably quite common during the NFL Draft. They just don’t always happen to be caught by television cameras.

As the GM though, Roseman has the final say in all matters, as this entire situation proved.