Pete Retzlaff, a former tight end, passed away from natural causes in Pottstown, Pennsylvania on Friday morning, according to a release from the team.

He was 88 years old. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff,” Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

“Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise.” After playing for the Eagles for a decade, Retzlaff joined the team’s front office.

He served as the vice president and general manager from 1969-72. Here’s more from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie:

“He stayed connected with the team and the city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement. I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend.”

Retzlaff wasn’t a prized prospect coming out of South Dakota State. The Detroit Lions selected him with the No 265 pick in the 1953 NFL draft.

After failing to make the team, he spent two years in the army before Detroit sold his rights to the Eagles. He eventually turned into a star tight end for the franchise. He led the NFL in receptions in his second year on the team.

Retzlaff earned five Pro Bowl nods and made four All-Pro teams during his career. After his played days were over, the Eagles retired his No. 44 jersey.

The Eagles inducted Retzlaff into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1989.