Former CBB Player Trying Out For Eagles Roster This Week

A couple of marquee names will be in attendance for the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp this weekend, such as Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Carson Strong. A former college basketball player will also participate in this minicamp.

The Eagles invited former Penn State forward John Harrar to minicamp.

Harrar was part of Penn State's basketball team from 2017 to 2022. Over the course of his career, he averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In his final season with the Nittany Lions, he averaged a career-high 10.6 points per contest.

Even though Harrar wasn't on Penn State's football team, he has experience playing tight end. That's what he was listed as during his high school career at Strath Haven.

Footage of Harrar catching passes in an Eagles uniform has already surfaced on Twitter.

The Eagles' depth chart at tight end is crowded at the moment with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Tyree Jackson and Grant Calcaterra.

It'll be tough for Harrar to crack the 53-man roster, but we've seen former college basketball players have success at tight end in the past.