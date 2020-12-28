Look: Eagles Fans Are Furious With Jalen Hurts Fumble Call

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading towards a pretty brutal loss that will knock them out of playoff contention tonight, at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. A very controversial fumble call on a Jalen Hurts run has fans of the team even more incensed.

Down 30-17 with just over four minutes left in the game, Hurts threw for Alshon Jeffrey, drawing a huge pass interference penalty. On the very next play, from the Cowboys 18, Hurts took off running, before being brought down by Randy Gregory.

The ball came out, but at least one of Hurts knees absolutely looked to be down before it started to move. He might’ve even had both knees down at the time of the fumble.

The play was called a fumble, recovered by Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, on the field. One would assume that a review would reverse this call, but it wound up standing. Even relatively unbiased viewers have to agree that this looks like an awful call.

Two minutes of game time later, the Cowboys would score yet another touchdown, with CeeDee Lamb running one in from 19 yards out, putting a nice cap on the game for Dallas.

On the Eagles ensuing drive, Jalen Hurts was intercepted to officially put things to rest. He finished 21-for-39 for 342 yards, a touchdown, and two picks, and led the team with 69 yards rushing.

Just a few years removed from a Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles fans are not having a great time, as the future of the franchise looks extremely uncertain all of a sudden.

The Dallas Cowboys play at the New York Giants next week, as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

