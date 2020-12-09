Doug Pederson Was Asked If Jalen Hurts Will Start Beyond Week 14

Jalen Hurts will be under center when the Philadelphia Eagles when they face the first place New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout replaces Carson Wentz, the former No. 2 pick and MVP candidate.

Hurts replaced Wentz late during the Eagles’ loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend, throwing for 109 yards, his first career touchdown, and his first NFL interception. He also ran for 29 yards on five carries.

“I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump,” head coach Doug Pederson said, in announcing the move. He cited the improvement he saw in the team when Hurts came in for Wentz in that Packers game. While Hurts is starting, Pederson commended Wentz’s leadership, and said he is also focused on getting him “back on track.”

Right now, Pederson won’t commit to any starting quarterback beyond Sunday. He doesn’t know if Wentz will be back in there for Week 15, or if Hurts will have the rest of the season to prove himself as the starting quarterback.

Doug Pederson on whether Jalen Hurts will be Eagles starting QB beyond Week 14: "I don't have a crystal ball"https://t.co/c3yX8LsaMW pic.twitter.com/MezZefx9CI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 9, 2020

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Pederson said today, per NFL.com. “I can’t predict the future, right? I mean, come on, that’s. … All I can focus on is today and getting our team prepared today and getting our guys ready for Sunday.”

Jalen Hurts is certainly going to have his work cut out for him. The Saints have one of the NFL’s best defense, and the team is playing to keep distance with the Packers to clinch a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs. If he performs well, it will be hard to see Wentz getting another shot for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

On the year, Hurts is 8-for-15 for 142 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also has 82 rushing yards and a reception for three yards.

