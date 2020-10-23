Reggie Bush Trashes Eagles For The Way They’re Using Jalen Hurts

NFL fans were skeptical of Jalen Hurts’ fit with the Philadelphia Eagles the moment he was drafted by them. After last night’s game, it’s fair to question what his role in Doug Pederson’s offense will be moving forward.

Philadelphia didn’t use Hurts a ton on Thursday night against New York. In fact, the Oklahoma product only had two carries for a grand total of two yards. The main issue is the way that Philly is utilizing Hurts’ skillset. As of now, he’s strictly being used as a runner.

That type of role for Hurts isn’t sitting well with former NFL running back Reggie Bush, who voiced his frustrations with the Eagles on social media.

“Eagles need to stop bringing Jalen Hurts in for that very predictable play,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “Everybody knows it’s going to be read option we get it he can run, but this isn’t college football anymore your going to get him injured.”

Carson Wentz clearly gives the Philadelphia Eagles the best chance to win this season. We saw him make a handful of clutch throws with the game on the line last night.

Since the Eagles seem to be in good hands with Wentz, perhaps the offense should consider keeping Hurts on the bench. That would allow him to sit back and learn, and in the process it would eliminate any risk of him getting hurt on a trick play.

It’ll be interesting to see how Philadelphia uses Hurts next weekend in Dallas – if Pederson uses him at all.

