The Eagles Are Reportedly Interviewing Kellen Moore Today

Kellen Moore turned down the chance to become head coach of his alma mater Boise State earlier this year. Now, he’s getting looks at NFL head coaching gigs, including one in the division of his Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles.

At 32, Moore is one of the faster risers in the NFL coaching world. After retiring from his playing career with the Cowboys in 2017, he became quarterbacks coach in 2018, before becoming offensive coordinator in 2019. His 2020 offense looked to be very explosive, until the injury that cost Dak Prescott most of his season.

The Eagles let go of Doug Pederson last week. A few days later, Moore popped up on the very extensive list of coaches that the Eagles are interested in. Now, Moore is set to interview.

According to Tom Pelissero, he’ll speak to Eagles brass today. Moore has received a ton of credit for how he’s worked to help develop Prescott. There may be no more complex quarterback situation than that in Philadelphia.

The #Eagles are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore today for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles sat Carson Wentz late in the year, opting to play second-round pick Jalen Hurts. That was apparently a major bone of contention within the franchise, as became far more clear in a lengthy piece by Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It sounds like the front office is still very dedicated to Wentz, who is set to play under a very expensive contract for the team, one that would make it very hard to find a trade partner for him, given how poorly he played in 2020.

We’ll see whether they opt for Kellen Moore, or another quarterback-centric candidate for this hire, given the circumstance.