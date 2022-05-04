Report: NFL Director Of Scouting Fired On Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

With the NFL Draft officially over, the Philadelphia Eagles have decided to make a change to their scouting department.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are parting ways with director of scouting operations Casey Weidl.

Casey Weidl is the brother of vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. At this time, it's unclear if Andy's future with the team is in jeopardy.

McLane did say that more changes are on the way for the Eagles. That's because they are restructuring their front office.

Player personnel executive T.J. McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen and scouting assistant Evan Pritt are all reportedly out in Philadelphia.

Despite all these changes to their scouting department, Philadelphia was quite productive last week.

Not only did the Eagles move up to draft Jordan Davis out of Georgia, they acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles are hopeful these massive changes to their scouting department won't affect their outlook for the 2022 season and beyond.