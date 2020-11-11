Doug Pederson Responds To Brett Favre’s QB Decision Comment

Years later, not everyone is ready to give up the Carson Wentz/Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles debate. The most recent major voice to chime in is Brett Favre, a Hall of Fame quarterback and former teammate of Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was having an MVP-caliber season in 2017, when he went down with a torn ACL that knocked him out for the season. Veteran backup Nick Foles stepped in, and looked phenomenal, leading the Eagles to a win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The following year, a back injury sidelined Wentz late in the season, and Foles led the team to a Wild Card win over the Chicago Bears, before falling in the NFC Divisional round against the New Orleans Saints.

When healthy, Wentz looked like a franchise quarterback who could have the Eagles in contention for years to come. At the same time, one could argue that the team just looked better under Foles in those playoff runs, especially in 2018. There was legitimate debate over which quarterback the team should keep, and they let Foles walk. He signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but is now the Chicago Bears starter after being supplanted by Gardner Minshew with the Jags.

Favre believes Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles got it wrong. Wentz hasn’t really built on the 2017 season, and the Eagles are a very disappointing team, even if they may make the playoffs in a horribly mediocre NFC East. Still, Pederson isn’t second guessing things.

Doug, after twice saying he respects Favre's opinion on #Eagles should have kept Foles over Wentz, finally says "Carson's our guy." Still respects Favre's opinion. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) November 11, 2020

“I respect Brett’s opinion,” Pederson said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “We are friends. I haven’t talked to him, and he’s entitled to that, and that’s about it.”

“Carson was our draft pick… Carson’s the guy who’s going to carry us and lead this football team. Listen, everybody is entitled to their own opinion. Those aren’t my words. Those aren’t (general manager) Howie (Roseman’s) words, (team owner) Jeffrey (Lurie’s) words. Those are his words. I respect that opinion. Whatever he wants to say, that’s fine. We’re going to remain friends. That doesn’t bother me one way or the other.”

Carson Wentz is completing a career-low 58.4-percent of his passes this season, with 1,883 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions—just two shy of his career high—in eight games. By many metrics, he’s having the worst season of his NFL career.

