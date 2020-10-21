Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

It’s been a pretty rough start to the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFC East for that matter). As the Eagles struggle to give Carson Wentz the support he needs, they’re making changes – which means the end of the line for one veteran.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced that they have released veteran offensive guard Jamon Brown. In a corresponding move, they’ve moved tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to active roster.

Brown joined the Eagles on September 15 after being signed off the Chicago Bears practice squad. He saw his first and only action in Philadelphia’s Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Louisville star now finds himself seeking his sixth team in the last three years. He’s spent the last few seasons with the LA Rams, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Bears and Eagles.

Jamon Brown was a third round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015. He was a mainstay on the Rams offensive line for the first three years, starting all 16 games for them in 2017.

But after being suspended before the 2018 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, he lost his starting job and couldn’t win it back. He was waived midseason and was claimed by the Giants, finishing the season as their starting right guard.

Brown signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons in the following offseason. But he only lasted one year, making nine starts, before Atlanta released him this past August.

At 27 years of age, Brown still has plenty of time left to salvage his NFL career. Hopefully he lands on his feet.