Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback

On draft night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to No. 10 with some thinking the team might take a quarterback.

Both Mac Jones and Justin Fields were still on the board at the time. However, the organization selected Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith with the expectation of making him the franchise’s top wide receiver.

Philadelphia opted not to address the quarterback position until the draft was over. Following the draft, the Eagles added former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman.

Well, just a few months after signing him to an UDFA deal, the Eagles put Newman back on the open market. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Eagles released the rookie quarterback.

The Eagles have waived QB Jamie Newman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2021

In 2019, Newman threw 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns through 12 games with the Demon Deacons. In 2020, the 6-foot-4, 230 lbs quarterback then transferred to Georgia for a chance to play in the SEC.

Before he could get any time on the field, Newman opted out of the COVID-19 season. Prior to that decision, there was talk that he could be a potential first-round pick with a strong season with the Bulldogs.

That obviously didn’t happen and Newman saw his draft stock tank in the months leading up to the draft.

Now he’ll have to find a new opportunity.