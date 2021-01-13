Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Interview New Candidate For Head Coaching Job

Despite being about a week late to the head coaching interview cycle, the Philadelphia Eagles are still getting some of the top candidates to interview for them this week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching job. Brady has already interviewed for nearly every other vacant job, but has not gotten a second interview yet.

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson earlier this week. While the team has reportedly shown interest in candidates like Lincoln Riley, the interest has not been mutual.

At 31 years of age, Brady would be one of the youngest and least experienced coaches to get a job, regardless of who hires him. But his incredible work with the 2019 LSU Tigers and the solid job he did in his first year with the Panthers have caused his stock to skyrocket in just one year.

Even if Joe Brady gets the job, he may be a little bit hamstrung at the quarterback position. Carson Wentz is uncuttable for the foreseeable future, which could make it hard for Brady to shape the offense the way he wants it (especially if he can’t fix Wentz in Year 1).

Suffice it to say, the Philadelphia Eagles job isn’t the easiest to take on right now.

Is Joe Brady the ideal candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles coaching job?