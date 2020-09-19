The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles Reportedly Showing Interest In 2-Time Pro Bowl RB

Devonta Freeman runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are expecting Miles Sanders back this weekend, but are still keeping their eyes on available running backs.

On Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates first reported that Philly was set to host veteran free agent Devonta Freeman on a visit. Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons in March after six seasons with the franchise.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman rushed for 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns from 2015-17. However, injuries wrecked his last two seasons, limiting him to 16 total games and only two in 2018.

Last year, Freeman rushed for 656 yards on 184 carries and caught 59 passes for 410 yards in Atlanta, scoring six total touchdowns.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have not signed Freeman yet but are continuing to monitor the situation and could revisit the free agent back at some point.

With Miles Sanders sidelined last week, Boston Scott and Corey Clement rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries in Philadelphia’s 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Sanders is expected back for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.