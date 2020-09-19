The Philadelphia Eagles are expecting Miles Sanders back this weekend, but are still keeping their eyes on available running backs.

On Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates first reported that Philly was set to host veteran free agent Devonta Freeman on a visit. Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons in March after six seasons with the franchise.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman rushed for 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns from 2015-17. However, injuries wrecked his last two seasons, limiting him to 16 total games and only two in 2018.

Last year, Freeman rushed for 656 yards on 184 carries and caught 59 passes for 410 yards in Atlanta, scoring six total touchdowns.

The Eagles will be hosting RB Devonta Freeman for a workout. The veteran RB is officially on their radar. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have not signed Freeman yet but are continuing to monitor the situation and could revisit the free agent back at some point.

Doesn’t sound like there’s anything agreed to yet between the #Eagles and Devonta Freeman and this could wind up being just a visit and workout in case the team wants to double back on Freeman at a later date. https://t.co/WyKcy9VsKc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 18, 2020

With Miles Sanders sidelined last week, Boston Scott and Corey Clement rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries in Philadelphia’s 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Sanders is expected back for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.