Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Sign Veteran Tight End

The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth to their receiving corps this Friday afternoon, bringing back a familiar face in Richard Rodgers.

Rodgers has spent the past three seasons with the Eagles. He didn’t really make an impact until the 2020 season, as he had 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Philadelphia already has Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz at the top of its depth chart at tight end, but the latter may get traded this offseason.

In the event that Ertz is traded this offseason, Philadelphia has a reliable option in Rodgers to hold down the fort as the No. 2 tight end behind Goedert.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker and signed TE Richard Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/VwqsMQunrw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 11, 2021

In addition to signing Rodgers this Friday, the Eagles agreed to terms on a contract with wide receiver Michael Walker

Walker, a former All-ACC performer from Boston College, began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t play in 2020 due to an injury settlement, but he’s still just 24 years old and could potentially carve out a role for himself in Philly.

The Eagles have a lot of wide receivers heading into camp, yet none of them are proven commodities. At the very least, Walker will have a shot to make the roster as either a backup receiver or kick returner.