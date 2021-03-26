Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Tried To Trade Up For 1 QB

If you’re having trouble keeping up with Friday’s massive NFL news, we don’t blame you. The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have each made blockbuster trades. Let’s break it all down.

On Friday, the 49ers acquired the Dolphins’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in exchange for San Francisco’s No. 12 pick, its third-round pick and a 2022 and 2023 first-round pick. The Eagles, meanwhile, jumped on the phone in a hurry to contact Miami’s front office. Philly has since traded its No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Miami in exchange for the Dolphins’ new No. 12 pick and a first-round pick in 2022.

The Eagles will now select 12th overall next month, but had things gone their way, they would’ve been the team to acquire the Dolphins’ No. 3 pick instead of the Niners. Ultimately, they didn’t follow through on a potential trade for the No. 3 overall pick. Why? The Eagles wanted Zach Wilson, but realized they couldn’t acquire him by pick No. 3, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

That’s a pretty clear indication the Jets, who select second overall in next month’s draft, love Wilson. The Eagles, meanwhile, appear to be moving forward with Jalen Hurts.

The #Eagles tried to trade up to No. 3, but they would only do it for Zach Wilson, source said. Instead, they back out, get an extra 1st rounder, and continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

The Eagles will now select 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning they’ll be in a prime position for offensive skill-players.

Hurts needs all the help he can get on the offensive end. The Eagles appear to be committed to giving him that support.

Philly’s decisions related to the draft over the next few weeks will be fascinating to follow.