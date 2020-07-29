Philadelphia Eagles Share Kobe Bryant’s 10 Rules For Success

In addition to being a legendary NBA player and devoted father Kobe Bryant was a proud Philadelphian and a diehard Eagles fan.

Kobe wore his affection for the Eagles on his sleeve on more than one occasion. It’s only fitting that the franchise has elected to memorialize him inside the team facility.

This week, the Eagles unveiled a well-deserved tribute to Kobe Bryant in the form of a mural inside their practice building. The painting features Kobe’s 10 rules for success.

Among the guidelines are “get better every day,” “work on your weakness,” “learn from wins and losses” and “believe in your team.” You can see the full mural below.

KOBE BRYANT’S 10 RULES 1. Get better every single day 2. Prove them wrong 3. Work on your weaknesses 4. Execute what you practiced 5. Learn from greatness 6. Learn from wins & losses 7. Practice mindfulness 8. Be ambitious 9. Believe in your team 10. Learn storytelling pic.twitter.com/C5MfyRJI5q — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

“It was an idea from several people,” Eagles Vice President of Football Operations and Compliance Jon Ferrari said of the mural. “After the tragedy, the idea of the ‘Kobe Wall’ came about. We decided to freshen up some of the look in the building, around the locker room, around the weight room area.

“The outpouring of emotion from the guys on the team and with (cornerback) Darius Slay joining the team and picking jersey No. 24 as a tribute to Kobe because of what Kobe meant to him, the competitiveness that Kobe had was the kind of messaging that we’d like to have around the building, so it was really Coach and Howie’s idea to develop that wall.”

By all accounts, Kobe Bryant was one of the most dedicated and driven players to ever take the court in the NBA. Therefore, it is more than appropriate for his favorite football team to honor him this way.