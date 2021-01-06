The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a ton of criticism over the past few days for putting in Nate Sudfeld during their Week 17 game against Washington.

For the longest time there have been reports out there that some Eagles players reacted very poorly to head coach Doug Pederson’s decision. Some alleged that there was a sideline blowup between Pederson and his players.

But on Wednesday, Eagles center Jason Kelce decided to “clear the air” about what happened that fateful day. Taking to Instagram, Kelce posted a multi-page re-telling of the events.

Kelce stated that there was no confrontation with Pederson or Sudfeld over the switch, other than to ask Pederson what was happening and to work with Sudfeld on getting the snap count right. He said that the team’s inability to win with Sudfeld under center was everyone’s fault, not just Sudfeld’s.

Kelce gave Sudfeld his vote of support, stating that he and the rest of the team believe in and trust him.

The first page of Kelce’s three-page post is here:

Jason Kelce isn’t likely to convince many people that the Eagles felt they could win with him though. Especially not any New York Giants players or fans.

Nate Sudfeld has barely played over his five-year NFL career. Doug Pederson knew then and knows now that Sudfeld is not a viable option at quarterback.

If Pederson’s intention was to protect Jalen Hurts from injury then that’s a different story. But the idea that the Eagles believed they could win the game with Sudfeld really doesn’t hold much weight.

Maybe next time the NFL won’t flex a team with nothing to play for into the final primetime game of the season.