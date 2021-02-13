Eagles Reportedly Expected To Trade Another Star Player This Offseason

The Carson Wentz trade situation for the Philadelphia Eagles has gone on longer than expected.

A likely reason for the delay is the Eagles looking to maximize their return on their fifth-year quarterback. According to sources around the league, the Philly front office is expected to explore options involving star tight end Zach Ertz. The three-time Pro Bowler slid into a trade package with Wentz could yield a stronger payout.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler broke the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

As the Carson Wentz trade saga continues, some people around the league also expect the Eagles to explore options with Zach Ertz, who is bracing for a change of scenery via release or trade, per source. Perhaps Philly could include him in a Wentz trade package to maximize value — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 13, 2021

After notching four solid seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz had a nightmarish season in 2020. Through 12 games, the former No. 2 overall pick led the NFL in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50). Wentz was ultimately benched for the final four games of the season for rookie QB Jalen Hurts.

Zach Ertz suffered a similar fall from grace in 2020. After three straight Pro Bowl seasons from 2017-2019, the former Stanford tight end had an uncharacteristically poor year. Struggling through injury, Ertz collected career lows in receiving yards (335) and touchdowns (1) through 11 games.

While neither of their stocks are very high right now, a trade based on past potential could yield a solid return for the Eagles.

So far, the leading landing spot for Wentz is Indianapolis. According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, Colts head coach Frank Reich (who coached Wentz for two years in Philly) thinks the franchise can rebuild around the young QB.

With Philip Rivers retiring and a lack of receiver depth, a package deal for Wentz and Ertz could be an attractive option for Indy.

