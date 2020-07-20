The Philadelphia Eagles have waived former Arizona Wildcats star quarterback Khalil Tate ahead of the 2020 season.

Tate was a star for the Arizona Wildcats during his collegiate career, emerging onto the college football national landscape in the 2017 season. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 6,318 yards and 57 touchdowns and ran for an additional 2,285 yards and 18 scores in 40 games at Arizona.

Tate struggled with turnovers during his playing days at quarterback, throwing 31 interceptions with the Wildcats. As a result, he made the transition to receiver this off-season in hopes to make an NFL career for himself.

The transition hasn’t gone as smoothly as originally intended. The Philadelphia Eagles waived the undrafted receiver on Monday.

Khalil Tate will have to make a name for himself in the NFL community elsewhere than in Philadelphia.

Tate was one of two dual-threat quarterbacks on the Eagles’ roster these past few months. Philadelphia also signed Oklahoma standout QB Jalen Hurts after selecting him 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles are an intriguing team entering the 2020 season. Just three seasons removed from a Super Bowl, Philadelphia’s roster still appears equipped for a deep playoff run. There’s high expectations for Carson Wentz entering the 2020 season.

If Wentz can stay healthy, the Eagles should be a Super Bowl contender this season. Philadelphia opens the 2020 season against the NFL’s Washington franchise on Sept. 13.

The Eagles will have to play well in division games to take home the NFC East title this season.