Photo: The Eagles Had A Legendary Guest Speaker Today

Teams around the NFL have had to find a new normal over the last two months instead of going on with their normal routines.

Instead of in-person team meetings, teams have been holding virtual meetings. On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took advantage of their virtual meeting to bring in a legendary guest.

Former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson addressed the team this afternoon. Jackson knows a thing or two about winning titles – winning 11 in his NBA coaching career.

Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham snapped a photo of Jackson addressing the team this week. Check it out below.

Looks like Phil Jackson spoke to Eagles today in virtual team meeting#Eagles

📸 @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/D9g6qOu1FF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 21, 2020

The Eagles used a strong close to the 2019 season to sneak into the playoffs. After sitting at 5-7, Philadelphia rattled off four-straight wins to close out the season.

Unfortunately, the team’s first playoff game came against the Seattle Seahawks. Star quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a concussion after a nasty hit from Jadeveon Clowney.

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown replaced the injured Wentz and performed admirably. Unfortunately – again – McCown suffered a brutal hamstring injury, tearing the muscle off the bone.

He toughed it out, but the Eagles didn’t have enough in the tank to take down Russell Wilson and company. Now the Eagles are headed into 2020 with a revamped offense and a healthy Carson Wentz under center.

Some tutelage from one of the greatest coaches of all time can’t hurt either.