Photos Surface Of Man Who Punched Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Photos have surfaced of the man who punched Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in a South Dakota bar last month.

The man, who spoke with TMZ Sports, claims that his punch on the NFL tight end was not a “cheap shot,” as many have described. The man, Kyle Hadala, was reportedly arrested and charged with simple assault.

Hadala spoke with TMZ Sports about the incident. He claims that he was provoked the entire night by Goedert and his friends.

“They were extremely aggressive and disrespectful,” Hadala told TMZ Sports.

The man claims that Goedert and his friends followed them to a new bar after allegedly harassing them at the previous stop.

“They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being,” Hadala told TMZ Sports.

“Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, ‘You’re just a fat f–king p—y. I’ll beat the s–t out of you.'”

Video surfaced of the punch, which certainly made the punch seem like a cheap shot. Of course, Hadala tells a different story.

This is the video of Dallas Goedert getting suckered punched in Aberdeen, SD. Source is one of my best friends in college's (South Dakota School of Minesand Technology) BIL who knows the bar owner.@RapSheet @AdamSchefter @nflnetwork @richeisen pic.twitter.com/v0hMeMsKz5 — #NoJusticeNoPeace ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@SamStompy) June 21, 2020

Hadala says Goedert put his hands on his friends, sparking the altercation.

“I protected my friend and then was ambushed by 5 to 7 individuals that punched, kicked, threw beer bottles, etc., trying to cause me bodily harm which I received medical treatment at the hospital for my injuries the next day,” he told TMZ Sports.

Of course, this is just one side of the story.

Goedert, 25, reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries, but he did have to be transported to the hospital.