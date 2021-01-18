The Spun

Prime Candidate Reportedly Emerging For The Eagles’ Job

Josh McDaniels talks to Tom Brady.FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 talks with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of only two NFL franchises with head coaching vacancies, and that might be changing soon.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has emerged as a “prime candidate” for the Eagles job. McDaniels went through a lengthy interview with Eagles brass on Sunday.

Philadelphia will still interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday, though McDaniels appears to be the frontrunner.

McDaniels has been the offensive coordinator in New England since 2012. He has been an NFL head coach once before, going 11-17 in a disastrous one-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

McDaniels was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on February 6, 2018, but he withdrew from the position one day later, drawing plenty of blowback for the decision.

The Eagles are said to be telling their coaching candidates that they want to salvage quarterback Carson Wentz, so perhaps that’s why McDaniels is an appealing option.

Then again, considering McDaniels’ spotty past, hiring him would fit in with the recent general dysfunction within the Philadelphia organization.


