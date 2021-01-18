Prime Candidate Reportedly Emerging For The Eagles’ Job

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of only two NFL franchises with head coaching vacancies, and that might be changing soon.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has emerged as a “prime candidate” for the Eagles job. McDaniels went through a lengthy interview with Eagles brass on Sunday.

Philadelphia will still interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday, though McDaniels appears to be the frontrunner.

Multiple sources connected to #Eagles coaching search believe #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is a prime candidate for the HC job. #Bucs DC Todd Bowles interviews this afternoon and has some internal support. #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy does not have interview planned. Stay tuned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2021

McDaniels has been the offensive coordinator in New England since 2012. He has been an NFL head coach once before, going 11-17 in a disastrous one-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

McDaniels was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on February 6, 2018, but he withdrew from the position one day later, drawing plenty of blowback for the decision.

The Eagles are said to be telling their coaching candidates that they want to salvage quarterback Carson Wentz, so perhaps that’s why McDaniels is an appealing option.

Then again, considering McDaniels’ spotty past, hiring him would fit in with the recent general dysfunction within the Philadelphia organization.