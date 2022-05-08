Prominent NFL Draft Snub Says He'll Never Forget It

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs ILB Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean's slide was one of the major story lines of this year's NFL Draft.

Projected by many to be a first-round pick, Dean wound up falling all the way to the 83rd overall pick of the third round, where he was scooped up by the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite some concerns about a pectoral injury, Dean is not expected to need surgery and participated in Eagles mini-camp this weekend.

An All-American and the 2021 Butkus Award winner, Dean admitted that he will use his unexpected draft tumble as extra motivation at the next level.

“It’s definitely something that will stick with me,” Dean told reporters Friday. “It’s not my primary or secondary source of motivation — or my tertiary. But it’s definitely something that will stick with me throughout my playing career.”

If Dean is indeed healthy--and he insists he is--the Eagles might have gotten away with the steal of the draft. As a junior, the 5-foot-11, 229-pounder finished with 72 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed.

Those numbers helped Georgia win its first national championship since 1980.