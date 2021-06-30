Report: Buffalo Bills Are ‘Close’ To Significant Trade

It seems all but guaranteed that Zach Ertz will not be on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ roster this coming season. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last year.

Ertz has not been around the Eagles at all this offseason, further lending credence to the idea he’ll be dealt at some point. According to longtime Eagles play-by-play man Merrill Reese, it could be sooner rather than later.

Reese told radio host Dan Sileo that he’s hearing that Philadelphia is “close” to sending Ertz to the Buffalo Bills.

“Zach Ertz hasn’t been around. The word today is they are very close to a deal–and I don’t have any inside information to substantiate this–but the word is they’re close to a deal with Buffalo for Zach Ertz,” he said.

This is far from the first time the Bills have been linked to Ertz. Buffalo currently has Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney and Jacob Hollister as its top three options at tight end.

Ertz, who made the Pro Bowl every year from 2017-19, was hampered by an ankle sprain in 2020 and limited to 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown.