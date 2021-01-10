Report: Doug Pederson’s Future In Philadelphia Is Uncertain

In a year where the NFC East was the worst division in football by a wide margin, Doug Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles had the worst season, finishing 4-11-1 on the season. The way the team finished may have severe consequences for Pederson though.

According to ESPN NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Tim McManus, Pederson’s status in Philly is “not firm”. Per the report, Pederson could be facing the axe if Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie becomes dissatisfied with his vision. Pederson and Lurie are scheduled to meet “soon”.

Reports from December indicated that Pederson’s job would be safe, even after the Eagles were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. But given how the season ended in the controversial Week 17 game against Washington, Pederson is facing a lot of criticisms everywhere.

Mortensen further added that “Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond (the status of QB) Carson Wentz”. Pederson benched Wentz in the second half of the season after the highly-paid QB could not stop turning the ball over. Wentz is now believed to want out of Philly.

Doug Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 record and their first-ever Super Bowl crown in 2016, his second year with the team. But after setting the NFL on fire with his innovative offense, the team has won just 22 games in the past three years. The Eagles made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, but only needed nine wins to get there.

Meanwhile, the Carson Wentz situation is one the Eagles absolutely have to figure out fast. Wentz will count for over $24 million against the cap this season, and the Eagles aren’t exactly flush with cash.

Lurie probably won’t ultimately fire Pederson after one bad year. He gave second chances to both Andy Reid and even Chip Kelly.

But it’s safe to say that Doug Pederson will be on thin ice moving forward.