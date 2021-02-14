Report: Eagles Have Talked To 2 Teams About Zach Ertz

Following news that tight end Zach Ertz may have played his final downs for the Philadelphia Eagles, some possible trade destinations are emerging.

According to Ed Kracz of SI.com, the Eagles have spoken to both the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts about a Zach Ertz trade. Per the report, the Eagles have actually been shopping Ertz for a while now and even had offers at the 2020 trade deadline on the table.

Ertz played 11 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He finished the season with a career-low 36 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to that injury though, Ertz enjoyed three straight Pro Bowl seasons. He was the Eagles’ leading receiver for the four previous seasons, with 18 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown in their 2017 Super Bowl run.

SOURCE: #Eagles have talked to Seahawks, Colts about trade for Zach Ertz. While it may prove difficult from a salary cap standpoint to make Carson Wentz and Ertz a package deal to Indy, maybe Ertz and Andre Dillard go in same deal. Here's a closer look:https://t.co/haiHjEPkUU — Ed Kracz (@kracze) February 14, 2021

As for what kind of trade Zach Ertz could be a part of, Kracz was reluctant to predict he’d be part of any trade package involving Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Kracz believes it is more likely that Ertz is packaged with offensive tackle Andre Dillard than the seemingly disgruntled Eagles quarterback.

On his own Ertz might not be worth more than a Day 3 pick in the NFL draft. He’s owed over $8 million heading into next season, and not a lot of teams would be willing to take on that contract.

Where will Zach Ertz play football in 2021? Will the Eagles trade him, or will they cut him?