Report: Eagles Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With just seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the Eagles have decided to add another offensive mind to their coaching staff.

According to ESPN, the Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. He'll be a consultant for the top team in the NFC.

Brady, 43, was fired by the Colts earlier this season. He has experience working alongside Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles want Brady to give defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a unique perspective on how he would attack the team's defense.

Brady has been with the Colts sine 2018. He worked his way up from an assistant quarterbacks coach to an offensive coordinator.

If things go well in the City of Brotherly Love over the next two months, it's possible Brady lands a promotion somewhere else in the offseason.

The Eagles will be back in action this Sunday against the Packers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.