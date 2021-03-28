Telling Details Emerge From Eagles’ Opinion On Jalen Hurts

It appears that the Philadelphia Eagles are definitely committed to Jalen Hurts being their starter for the 2021 season.

Beyond that though? There’s some uncertainty, according to Rob Maaddi, who covers the Eagles for the Associated Press.

On Friday, Maaddi tweeted that the Philadelphia organization is still “unsure” about Hurts, the team’s second-round pick in 2020.

“Eagles are unsure about Jalen Hurts. No consensus in the building,” Maaddi wrote. “After beating the Saints, they wanted to get rid of Carson Wentz. After next 3 losses, they wanted to work it out with Carson. After trading Carson, they considered a trade up for a QB before trading down to 12.”

Maaddi’s comments came on the same day that the Eagles traded out of the sixth overall pick down to No. 12. Interestingly, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Philly originally tried to trade up to No. 3 to get Zach Wilson, but when it was clear that wasn’t going to happen, they moved down instead.

Moving forward, it looks like the Eagles will use 2021 as an evaluation year for Hurts. If he looks like a capable full-time starter, you might see a consensus formed about him within the organization.

If not, don’t be surprised if Philly goes QB hunting in 2022.