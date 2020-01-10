Report: Eagles QB Josh McCown Played Through A Brutal Injury Sunday

Eagles backup QB Josh McCown got an opportunity to try and lead Philadelphia to a playoff victory this past Sunday. McCown had a surprisingly courageous performance in an attempt to try and take down Seattle – but it wasn’t enough.

Eagles fans are obviously disappointed. But many admired McCown’s efforts as the veteran QB clearly left it all out on the field.

Philadelphia fans now have another reason to be impressed with the backup quarterback. McCown reportedly played in the second half with a torn hamstring, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

“Josh McCown played the second half vs. Seattle on a torn hamstring and is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday, sources tell ESPN,” McManus said on Friday afternoon.

It’s absolutely incredible McCown fought through this brutal injury to try and beat the Seahawks. Philadelphia had no more active quarterbacks available on Sunday night, so the veteran backup chose to tough it out.

McCown’s opportunity came as a result of another Carson Wentz injury. Wentz suffered a concussion early on during Sunday’s playoff contest. McCown was immediately thrown into the action, but didn’t shy away from the incredible opportunity.

The backup quarterback completed 18-of-24 passes for 174 yards and also rushed for an additional 23 yards. It wasn’t enough to beat the Seahawks. But McCown’s courageous performance will be remembered.