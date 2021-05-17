Report: Eagles Veteran Player Will Not Be Reporting

The Philadelphia Eagles begin the second phase of voluntary offseason workouts tomorrow, and tight end Zach Ertz is not expected to attend.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz did not report for COVID testing on Monday to kick off Phase Two. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering Ertz has been the subject of trade rumors for months now.

In fact, McLane makes it sound like we shouldn’t expect to see Ertz around the Eagles at all anymore.

“He isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released),” McLane wrote.

Zach Ertz, understandably, wasn’t one of the #Eagles veterans to report today for the start of the voluntary Phase 2, a source said. He isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released). https://t.co/ZxeVP5JzTD — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 17, 2021

The 30-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler with one year remaining on his current contract, which makes him an attractive trade target. Injuries limited his production (36 receptions, 335 yards and one touchdown) in 2020, but prior to that, he was as consistent as they come at the tight end spot.

From 2017-19, Ertz made the Pro Bowl every season, averaging 93 receptions, 968 yards and seven touchdowns per year. In 2018, he set career-highs in catches (116) and receiving yards (1,163) while equaling his personal-best with eight receiving touchdowns.

As of now, the expectation is that Ertz gets moved in the coming months and will be on a new team come Week 1 of the 2021 season.