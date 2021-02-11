Report: Here’s The Best Offer For Carson Wentz So Far

The Carson Wentz sweepstakes continues to roll on with multiple teams interested in the former No. 2 overall pick.

According to multiple reports from the past two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have received calls from several teams. The Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and even the San Francisco 49ers have all reportedly shown interest.

Despite all that interest, the Eagles clearly haven’t received an offer they love. If they did, Wentz wouldn’t be a member of the team right now – which he is.

So what is the best offer on the table right now? According to Ron Jaworski, the Colts have offered the best deal so far.

“My understanding is that the Colts have offered 2 – 2nd round draft choices, maybe a 3rd or 4th down the road. That appears to be the best offer I have heard,” Jaws told 6 ABC.

The Eagles were reportedly hoping to land two first-round picks for Wentz. However, the recent reports have suggested Philadelphia won’t get anywhere near that kind of return for a quarterback who struggled severely in 2020.

Colts head coach Frank Reich worked closely with Wentz when he had his best seasons. It’s possible Reich could get the best out of Wentz once again.

But it doesn’t seem like the team is willing to part with much more than two Day 2 picks at this point.

Where will Carson Wentz land?