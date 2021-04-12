A 4-11-1 season wasn’t what anyone in the Philadelphia Eagles organization expected from Doug Pederson after three straight playoff appearances and a 2017 Super Bowl win. But that may not have been the only thing that led to the two sides parting ways after the 2020 season.

According to a new report from Sheil Kapadia, Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of The Athletic, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman didn’t exactly treat Doug Pederson in a professional way. Per the report, the two frequently “ridiculed and criticized” their Super Bowl winning head coach.

The report from The Athletic further states that Pederson was treated “like a baby” within the organization. Pederson was fired over a week after the 2020 regular season ended.

In five seasons with the Eagles, Doug Pederson went 42-37-1. He won two NFC East crowns, three playoff appearances, a 4-2 playoff record and the aforementioned Super Bowl win. But the team’s collapse in 2020 overshadowed all of his accomplishments.

This report on how the Eagles treated Doug Pederson isn’t a good look for Lurie or Roseman. It pretty much confirms for some people that the organization is a clown show.

In the months that followed, the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni and traded QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

Doug Pederson has yet to find a new job though isn’t believed to be pursuing one in 2021.

But if he ever gets another coaching gig, expect him to have the Eagles game circled in red ink.