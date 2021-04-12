The Spun

Report: How Eagles Management Treated Doug Pederson

Doug Pedersen talking into a headset on the sideline.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 31: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

A 4-11-1 season wasn’t what anyone in the Philadelphia Eagles organization expected from Doug Pederson after three straight playoff appearances and a 2017 Super Bowl win. But that may not have been the only thing that led to the two sides parting ways after the 2020 season.

According to a new report from Sheil Kapadia, Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of The Athletic, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman didn’t exactly treat Doug Pederson in a professional way. Per the report, the two frequently “ridiculed and criticized” their Super Bowl winning head coach.

The report from The Athletic further states that Pederson was treated “like a baby” within the organization. Pederson was fired over a week after the 2020 regular season ended.

In five seasons with the Eagles, Doug Pederson went 42-37-1. He won two NFC East crowns, three playoff appearances, a 4-2 playoff record and the aforementioned Super Bowl win. But the team’s collapse in 2020 overshadowed all of his accomplishments.

This report on how the Eagles treated Doug Pederson isn’t a good look for Lurie or Roseman. It pretty much confirms for some people that the organization is a clown show.

In the months that followed, the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni and traded QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

Doug Pederson has yet to find a new job though isn’t believed to be pursuing one in 2021.

But if he ever gets another coaching gig, expect him to have the Eagles game circled in red ink.


