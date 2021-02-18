Report: NFC Team ‘Backed Out’ Of Carson Wentz Trade Talks

It will likely be days before we know everything that led up to the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade to Indianapolis. But the latest report indicates that one team backed out of the trade talks.

According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Chicago Bears “backed out of the trade talks” recently. The Bears had been considered a top-2 contender for Wentz in the weeks leading up to the finalized trade.

It wasn’t just the Bears either. The Carolina Panthers were linked to Wentz too, but Caplan revealed that they were not interested after all.

But neither one of those teams apparently wanted to get into a bidding war with the Colts. Indianapolis gave up a third-round pick and a future second-round pick that could become a first in exchange for Wentz.

Carson Wentz now reunites with Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during his best season in Philly.

As for the Bears, they still don’t have an answer at the quarterback position heading into 2021. Nick Foles proved unreliable despite trading for him, while Mitchell Trubisky is set for free agency

Head coach Matt Nagy managed to lead the Bears to the playoffs last year at 8-8, but 2021 could very well be a playoff-or-bust season for him.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers seem equally lost at quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater was unremarkable in his first year with the team. But the team still has him under contract for a ton of money moving forward.

Both of those teams will likely be at the center of any and all trade rumors we hear leading up to free agency.

Which NFL team will make a blockbuster trade for a quarterback next?