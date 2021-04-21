Report: NFL Makes Decision On Onside Kick Proposal

Earlier this offseason, NFL owners agreed to a major change to the league’s schedule by voting to add a 17th game to the regular season.

That was just one of several potential changes heading into the 2021 season, though. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed a rule change to the onside kick earlier this offseason as well.

The proposed change would allow teams to select an alternative, single offensive play in place of the kickoff. Teams would line-up on their own 25-yard line and need to convert a 4th and 15 in order to keep possession of the football following a score of their own.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Eagles have tabled that rule change. He said Philadelphia still supports the proposal, but will give the “competition committee proposal aiding onside kicking teams” a trial year.

This is the second straight season the Eagles have floated the potential rule change. Just like last year, though, the Eagles decided to take the potential rule change off the table without a vote.

During the 2019 season only eight of 63 attempts were recovered by the kicking team. In 2020, the numbers dipped even lower with only three successful onside kicks.

Will the new rule change ever happen?