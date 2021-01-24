Report: Philadelphia Eagles Are Hiring SEC Assistant Coach

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni, the team has to start assembling a staff for him. To that end, the Philadelphia Eagles are going into the SEC ranks to get an assistant.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Eagles are adding Auburn’s Tracy Rocker to Sirianni’s staff as the new defensive line coach. The move would be just 10 days after the Tigers named him their defensive line coach.

Rocker has coached defensive lines at both the college and NFL levels. Since 1996, he’s coached at six different SEC schools along with the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles will be Rocker’s first NFL job since his 2011 to 2013 stint in Tennessee.

He is one of only a handful of assistants that the Eagles have named since Sirianni was officially hired earlier today. Rocker will work under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who he worked with in Tennessee.

Sources: The Philadelphia Eagles have targeted Auburn's Tracy Rocker to be the new defensive line coach. He's expected to join Jonathan Gannon's defensive staff in Philadelphia. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 24, 2021

Tracy Rocker was a star defensive tackle at Auburn in the 1980s. He was a consensus All-American who won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi in 1988 before going 66th overall to Washington in the 1989 NFL Draft.

Rocker played two years in the NFL and one with the Orlando Thunder of the World League of American Football before calling it a career.

His own NFL dream may not have gone the way he wanted, but now he has a chance to develop some other NFL players.

Did the Philadelphia Eagles make the right hire?