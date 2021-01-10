There’s Reportedly Talk About Doug Pederson Getting Traded

Despite a 4-11-1 season, the Philadelphia Eagles front office stood behind head coach Doug Pederson as the team’s campaign came to an end. After a controversial loss to the Washington Football Team, the organization seemingly maintained that the fifth-year team leader would return for another season.

But according to some new rumors, Pederson’s status in Philadelphia could be in jeopardy.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported on Sunday morning that the 52-year-old’s standing with the Eagles is “not firm.” Apparently, team owner Jeffrey Laurie remained skeptical of Pederson’s vision for the organization moving forward. As a result, doubt has been cast on his position with the Eagles.

Another late Sunday morning report from insider John McMullen added further speculation about Pederson’s future.

According to McMullen, rumors have surfaced that there could be a trade involving the current Eagles head coach. Pederson’s destination would be New York, to be the new head coach of the Jets.

That talk about a coach being traded is whispers about Doug Pederson to the #NYJets — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) January 10, 2021

At this point the report remains unsubstantiated. Nonetheless, the thought of a head coaching trade for Pederson will be a intersting storyline to follow.

After a 2-14 season in New York, the Jets fired second year head coach Adam Gase. The organization quickly grew discontent with the young, former Dolphins coach and opted to go a different direction.

Pederson, who clearly has a impressive resume in the league, could plug in nicely with the Jets. As the team builds out it’s roster, the current Eagles head coach could develop young talent well, which he did with a few pieces in Philadelphia. The Jets will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which should bring another young star to the organization.

New York still has a long list of candidates that are expected to interview in the coming days. Many bright young coaches have lined up for the chance to take over the flailing franchise.

Maybe Pederson can be the one to turn the Jets around. But in the meantime, he’ll remain the Eagles head coach, until Philadelphia makes a move to get rid of him.