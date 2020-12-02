Despite rumors that he might see an increased workload this week, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts got only three snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in a loss on Monday. Eagles legend and NFL analyst Ron Jaworski thinks he knows why.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Moving the Chains, Jaworski asserted that the reason Hurts isn’t getting more time because he simply isn’t playing better than starting QB Carson Wentz in practice. Jaworski believes that if Hurts were having better practices,

“He’s running a couple of zone reads in the games. That’s all he’s doing. He’s thrown one seam route in 10 games,” Jaworski said, via 247Sports. “So, I don’t think he’s wowing the coaching staff at practice where they would say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get him a series. We’ve got to get him a couple of series.’ Coaches are going to put the best player in there. That’s pretty simple.

“They’re going to work with Carson to get through his troubles. If he doesn’t wake up they’re going to make a move. But I don’t think Jalen has shown enough in practice to wow this coaching staff. That would be my opinion.”

Jalen Hurts has appeared in 10 games this season but has gotten only 33 snaps on offense. From those snaps he’s gotten 12 carries for 56 yards and four first downs. He also has one reception for three yards and three completions for 33 yards.

That’s not exactly the kind of output you’d expect from a second-round draft pick seen as a utility player a la Taysom Hill.

Eagles fans have been clamoring for Hurts to replace Wentz ever since the franchise QB’s turnovers began coming in bunches.

The Eagles are in a dogfight for the NFC East title race and it seems clear that change is needed. But if Hurts is really that much of a downgrade from Wentz even in practice, maybe making a change is simply impossible.

What should the Eagles do with Jalen Hurts down the stretch?