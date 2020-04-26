Rookie Contract Details Emerge For Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is in line to become a wealthy young man when he signs his rookie contract for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Spotrac, Hurts’ rookie deal should be worth just over $6 million. He is likely to receive a $1.94 million signing bonus and count for just under $1.1 million against the Eagles’ salary cap.

Hurts was the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His selection at the time was not without a great deal of controversy in the Eagles fanbase though.

But Eagles head coach Doug Pederson doesn’t plan to let Hurts languish on the bench behind Carson Wentz for the next few years. He told the media over the weekend that he views Hurts as a versatile weapon to add to his offense a la Taysom Hill.

The Eagles take Jalen Hurts in the second round. Never forget when he brought Oklahoma back from down 25 points at Baylor. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vAUffJ0XOF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2020

Hurts rarely shied away from running during his three seasons at Alabama. But it was during his one year in Oklahoma that he truly stood out as a runner.

In 2019, Hurts rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on top of the 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns he threw. He even added two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts didn’t do any workouts for other positions at the combine or in interviews. Whatever new role he gets in Philadelphia will be taught from scratch.

