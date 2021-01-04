Sal Paolantonio Wants The NFL To Investigate The Eagles

The Eagles have quickly become one of the most hated teams in the NFL in the short span of 24 hours.

In a pivotal Sunday night game against the Washington Football Team, Doug Pederson made a head-scratching decision. Late in the contest, the Eagles replaced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with third-stringer Nate Sudfeld.

Washington went on to win a close game, taking home the NFC East crown in the process. A loss would’ve handed the division to the New York Giants which had beaten the Cowboys earlier that day.

The Eagles’ decisions Sunday night have sparked criticism and controversy. Longtime Philadelphia-area based sports reporter Sal Paolantonio thinks it goes further. He wants the NFL to investigate the Eagles for Sunday night’s outcome, similar to that of former MLB commissioner Kenesaw Landis’ investigation of the Chicago Black Sox in 1919.

“If I’m the NFL, if I’m Roger Goodell, I’m putting on my Kenesaw Mountain Landis pants on right now and I’m doing a forensic investigation of what went down,” Paolantonio told Dan Patrick on Monday.

Check out Paolantonio’s full breakdown of the Eagles’ Sunday night antics below.

Sal Paolantonio is calling on Roger Goodell and the #NFL to open an investigation on the #Eagles decision to pull Jalen Hurts in the 4th quarter of last night's game. For Sal Pal's full appearance: https://t.co/lEwQrjIs7E pic.twitter.com/ttdMYGkH1X — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 4, 2021

There’s no doubt what the Eagles did is perplexing.

Doug Pederson put his team at a disadvantage when he replaced his starting quarterback with a third-stringer. But let’s not overreact – this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

The Eagles were playing for absolutely nothing Sunday night. They came into the game resting 10 inactive players and just wanted to wrap up the regular-season.

The outrage surrounding Pederson’s antics is mostly from Giants fans (understandably). But the Eagles don’t owe New York a thing. This is much ado about nothing.