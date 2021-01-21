‘Sense’ Is That Eagles Are Deciding Between 2 Candidates

Over the past week, the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching search has taken a handful of twists and turns. That being said, it appears there are two serious candidates in the running for the job.

According to Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds, the Eagles’ decision could come down to Josh McDaniels and Nick Sirianni.

McDaniels has head coaching experience, but his time with the Denver Broncos didn’t go nearly as well as people thought it would. As for Sirianni, he recently became a hot commodity due to his success as the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

“[People] I know speak highly of him,” Mosher said when quoting a league source. “Like Doug, in terms of players really liking him. Got more edge than Doug though. Can coach hard if he needs to.”

It sounds like Sirianni has quickly made a strong impression on the NFL world.

Sirianni would be an interesting hire for the Eagles simply because of the fact that he’s from Frank Reich’s coaching tree.

Philadelphia is awfully fond of Reich, who was a key part of the franchise’s Super Bowl run in 2017. He was the offensive coordinator under Doug Pederson before landing a head coaching job in Indianapolis.

The Colts had strong offensive numbers under Reich and Sirianni, averaging 28.2 points per game. It was impressive to see how they built a productive offense around an aging quarterback like Philip Rivers.

With so many questions surrounding Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz, it’s imperative the Eagles find an offensive-minded coach who can sort out that issue.