Shannon Sharpe Has Ruthless Message For Orlando Scandrick

No one was happier after Philadelphia’s playoff loss last night than former Eagles CB Orlando Scandrick. The veteran defensive back was released by the Eagles in the middle of the 2019 regular season after a blowout loss to the Cowboys. Scandrick’s been extremely critical of the organization ever since.

The former Eagles CB posted a viral tweet last night during Philadelphia’s eventual loss to the Seahawks.

Scandrick joined Fox Sports’ Undisputed on Monday morning to discuss the Eagles’ loss. Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back when it came to Scandrick’s criticism of his former team.

This turned into a very heated exchange.

“You’re here sitting talking with me because you gave up 3rd-and-22 … against the Cowboys,” Sharpe shouted. “They brought Orlando Scandrick in to try and shore up that defense and he’s sitting here talking with us today.”

Shannon Sharpe sent Orlando Scandrick to the man upstairs. pic.twitter.com/VX9rM0MPop — Mike (@Olmikelaaawry) January 6, 2020

It’s not too often Sharpe gets this heated on Undisputed. But he’s clearly annoyed by Scandrick’s constant criticism of the Eagles. It certainly isn’t a good look for the veteran defensive player – and it’s unlikely any team will sign the free agent while he continues to publicly criticize his former employer.

There’s a good chance Scandrick won’t be joining Sharpe and Skip Bayless after today’s tense episode.