The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense before the game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his teammates during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew.

After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette near the sideline. Avery then decided to get in Fournette’s face for a brief moment.

Instead of letting Avery express himself for a second, the officiating crew penalized him for taunting. That gave the Buccaneers 15 yards and automatic first down to keep their drive moving. Tom Brady never looked back, as he completed a pair of crucial passes to Antonio Brown to seal the deal.

Once the game went final, NFL fans let the league know how they feel about referees cracking down on taunting this season.

“This was called taunting,” Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus said. “We’re still doing this. What a joke.”

ESPN’s Field Yates also had something to say about the NFL’s latest point of emphasis. It’s very evident that he’s not fond of this rule.

“Get rid of this stupid taunting rule, NFL,” Yates tweeted.

Joy Taylor of Fox Sports had a similar tweet, writing “These taunting calls are awful.”

Another big issue regarding the new taunting rule is that there’s no consistency.

“So an Eagles player stands there and Fournette head butts him and that’s a penalty on the Eagles,” an NFL fan tweeted. “EVERY time Antonio Brown catches it he flexes on everyone and that’s not taunting?”

Hopefully, the NFL will comes to its senses and realize this new rule is causing more harm than good.

After all, no one wants to see an exciting game end strictly because the referees decided to steal the spotlight.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.