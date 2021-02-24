Terrell Owens Uses 2 Words To Describe QB Jalen Hurts

It looks like we can count former Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver Terrell Owens among the Jalen Hurts believers heading into the 2021 season.

Owens has publicly been a Hurts supporter dating back to earlier this month, when he said the Eagles should move forward with the former Alabama and Oklahoma star at the expense of Carson Wentz.

Of course, Philadelphia has since traded Wentz to Indianapolis, which leaves Hurts as the presumed starter moving forward, unless the Eagles pull off another trade or take a quarterback early in the 2021 draft.

If it were up to Owens, however, there would be no wavering from Hurts, the team’s second-round pick in 2020. Responding to a Twitter user who asked if the Eagles are “set” with Hurts, Owens didn’t hesitate.

“He’s poised and destined,” the Hall of Fame wide receiver wrote.

Owens has never been shy about expressing his opinions on quarterbacks, and he’s always brutally honest. This should tell you that he legitimately believes Hurts is a franchise-caliber guy at the position.

Time will tell if the Eagles feel the same, and assuming they do, if Hurts lives up to those expectations.