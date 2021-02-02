Terrell Owens Reveals Who He’d Pick For Eagles Quarterback

Over the years, Terrell Owens has never been shy about voicing his opinions on Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks.

Owens did it again today during an appearance on “Speak For Yourself” on FS1. During his segment, T.O. was asked about how the Eagles should handle their current QB situation.

It turns out the Hall of Fame wideout is a fan of moving on from Carson Wentz and handing the reins over to Jalen Hurts, last year’s second-round pick.

“I think they should go with Jalen Hurts,” Owens said. “I think they saw at the end of the year what this guy is capable of. He’s only going to get better with time.”

.@TerrellOwens explains why the Eagles should move forward with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/voyQqkgIqc — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 2, 2021

Owens’ opinion aside, it looks like the Eagles are going all-in on trying to revive Wentz. The team hired a Frank Reich protégé in Nick Sirianni as head coach, and organization has expressed support for Wentz this offseason.

As a rookie, Hurts completed only 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, he did add 354 rushing yards and three scores, adding a playmaking dimension to Philly’s offense.

We’ll see what kinds of opportunities Hurts receives in his second season in 2021.